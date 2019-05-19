Actor Hina Khan once again ruled the red carpet at Cannes 2019 by wearing a metallic grey gown by designer Aline Le’ Kal. The actor looked stunning as she posed on the day 5 of the prestigious international film festival. Hina was at Cannes for the premiere of her short film Lines. After releasing the first look of the film, she gave yet another surprise to her fans by walking the red carpet. Hina’s looks spoke volume of her beauty and confidence. She styled her gorgeous gown that had a long train with half-tied hair, a pair of diamond earrings and pink lipstick. Hina waved to her fans and flashed her million dollar smile at the red carpet as she posed for the shutterbugs. Check out these pictures of Hina Khan from Cannes 2019 here:

Earlier, the Kasauti Zindagii Kay star made her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival by wearing a Ziad Nakad gown. Her sheer embellished outfit had a never-ending cape detailing on the sleeves. Hina’s hair was styled in waves and she finished her look with dewy makeup. She looked fabulous. Here are the pictures:

While her colleagues from the industry and fans couldn’t resist gushing over her look from Cannes 2019, the editor of a popular film magazine got trolled for taking a jibe at Hina’s presence at the international event. In a much-criticised post, he took a picture of Hina posing in front of the cameras and wrote, “Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios kya?” (sic). This didn’t go down well with many prominent personalities from the industry and they took to social media to call out the ‘elitist’ behaviour of the editor. Even Kangana Ranaut‘s sister Rangoli Chandel, Farah Khan, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor came out in support of Hina and condemned the editor’s post.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan continues to slay at Cannes and how!