Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali experienced a good deed on Monday night when he decided to take a walk amid Mumbai rains. The director of films like Jab We Met (2007), Highway (2014), Tamasha (2015) and Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) among others was impressed by an autorickshaw driver who offered him a free ride at night in the city. Imtiaz made a long Facebook post and shared a selfie with the driver revealing what actually happened.

Imtiaz revealed that when the driver asked him to board his autorickshaw, he realised that he didn’t have any money in his wallet. However, when he told this to the driver, he refused to take any money and insisted on dropping the filmmaker. This made Imtiaz feel glad and later when the driver requested him for a selfie upon realising his stature, the filmmaker told him that he himself wants to have a picture clicked with him.

Imtiaz’s Facebook post read, “night walk in the rain! the autorickshaw came along and asked if I wanted a ride. I refused, he asked again – it was raining and I was without cover. I had checked my wallet, I smiled at him and said I had no money. He looked at me and asked me to sit in, he would drop me without money. I asked him to carry on and get some other client and do his job. He said it was raining and I would get wet. He asked me to sit in, he would drop me. I sat and he drove. Soon a car stopped the rickshaw – it was a couple who wanted a selfie with me. The autorickshaw guy looked at me. He asked me if I was Imtiaz Ali. He said he would want a selfie with me. I told him I would want a selfie with him as well.” (sic)

On the work front, the filmmaker just wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film – a follow up of his 2009 romantic film Love Aaj Kal. The film features Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead and is slated to hit the screens as Valentine’s Day release next year on February 14.