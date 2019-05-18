Looking no less than the morning sun, Naagin star Mouni Roy greeted fans this morning with a teasing video of her Kathak performance, setting the temperatures soaring across the Internet. In the latest video, the television-turned-Bollywood diva can be seen all decked up ahead of her performance, waiting in her room, when she instantly broke into the dance while sitting on the couch and fans couldn’t stop gushing ever since.

In the viral video which quickly collected close to 5 lakh views, Mouni can be seen donning a glittery golden lehenga-choli, teamed with heavy gold-jewellery. Looking as striking as the kathak steps she grooved to, Mouni captioned the video as, “Mood ! Good morning” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Mood ! Good morning ☀️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 17, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT

Actor Mouni Roy has bagged herself a special dance number in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Dabangg 3. As per a report in a news daily, the Naagin star is gearing up to show some sexy dance moves opposite Salman in the third part of the cop franchise. The song, as revealed by the daily, is on the lines of Munni Badnaam that featured Malaika Arora shaking a leg. The shooting of the song is going to be held at the Vasai studio next week. The setting of the raunchy number has been kept as a small town watering hole.

Mouni is also gearing up for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from these, Mouni has Made In China with Rajkummar Rao and Bole Chudiyaan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui lined up in her kitty.