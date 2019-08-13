Actor Sameera Reddy has taken to social media to share an adorable picture of herself posing with her newborn daughter Nyra Varde. It’s been one month since the little bundle of happiness came into the world and Sameera’s post reveals the same. The actor is seen holding the baby lovingly while making a cute gesture of love. Her post reads, “One month already 💕 is the second time round easier? 🙃 absolutely not ! but soooo worth it ! #motherhood #newborn #herewegoagain ☕️” (sic)

Sameera has been quite a hands-on mother and is enjoying motherhood for the second time. She is documenting her struggles and how every struggle and every tiring day is worth it. Recently, she also announced a campaign called Imperfectly Perfect in which she tried to connect with the young mothers who are searching for a balance between their individuality and their duties as new mothers. Through her various Instagram posts, she tried to create awareness about body acceptance and breastfeeding.

Sameera asked the young mothers to embrace their bodies after giving birth and find their best ways to breastfeed their babies. One of Sameera’s post read, “Happiness galore with no sleep, colic and feeding round the clock ! I think I forgot how stressful breastfeeding can be !! I mean the pressure Is quite real and the whole top feed balance after a csec is hectic! I finally am exclusively feeding her but the whole process is something that should be natural but it’s made to be very stressful . I realised with the feedback that a lot of women struggle with it . I think it’s cool if a mom wants to move totally to formula or only BF or balance both . There is no shame and no one can define what’s the perfect way . We’re doing the best we can ! Ladoos to pumps I’m on job but damn it’s really quite hard ! 🥵

.#momlife 🌸 #hanginginthere #super #happy #tired #thrilled #motherhood #newborn #girl #babygirl #mom #newmom #again #breastfeeding #motherhood #imperfectlyperfect” (sic)

All of Sameera’s posts are beautiful beyond words.