Actor Soha Ali Khan has shared a new post on Instagram. It’s a picture with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The cute picture has baby Inaaya sitting in her stroller and trying to tell her mother something adorably. The picture seems to have been clicked in the busy streets of London where the entire Pataudi family is currently holidaying. Everything about the picture looks lovely and it speaks of a beautiful mother-daughter bond. However, the comments on the post are not impressive. Many Instagram users think that Soha is looking unexpectedly old in the photo. While some have commented out of concern, some simply seem to be trolling Soha by commenting on the post.

The caption on Soha’s post reads, “Babycino anyone?” (sic). Check this out:

It’s strange how people read truly unexpected things in simple photographs. Body shaming an actor is not a new phenomenon on social media. Several other female faces have been trolled for their skinny frame or curvaceous body on Instagram. Even Soha’s sister-in-law and actor Kareena Kapoor has fallen victim to trolling quote a lot of time. When she promoted size zero earlier, Kareena was criticised heavily for losing a lot of weight.

Meanwhile, while Kareena has returned to India, possibly to tape for an episode of Dance India Dance, her family is still in London. Both Saif and Taimur are having a good time in the UK. The actor is also shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman there. Kareena, on the other hand, recently finished shooting for her part in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium.