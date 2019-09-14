Actor Sushmita Sen often tries to motivate her fans on social media and shares the goodwill of nature to fill them with positivity. She is trying to do the same in her latest Instagram post. The former Miss Universe made an early morning post from the Maldives that surely made people’s Saturday better. Sushmita shared a video of herself taking a stroll on a beach and playing with water at the shore while wearing an easy-breezy white dress.

The caption on her post reveals just how much Sushmita loves her fans and wants them to be smiling always. The post read, ” “What a glow when you’re living true” 🎵💃🏻😁 Aaah, mornings like these!!!💋 The dawn, the sand, the ocean & the joie de vivre 😄💃🏻 #sharing #thisfeeling #memories #happiness #maldives ❤️😍I love you guys!!!🌈” (sic)

Sushmita is wearing the same polka-dotted dress that she was seen wearing in the pictures she shared a few days back. The actor, who is soon returning to screen after a long break, is looking vibrant, full of energy and needless to mention – equally hot in the dress. The wide smile on her face is enough to brighten up her fans’ day.

Meanwhile, Sushmita is dating a Kashmiri businessman Rohman Shawl and the two are head over heels in love with each other. Rohman is a part of her family and is fond of Sush’s daughters Renee and Alisah. Their family posts take over social media on a regular basis.