Twitter turned into a battleground for celebrity mothers Sania Mirza and Veena Malik when they launched attacks on each other. It started with Veena accusing Sania of not taking care of the health of her child. She made a tweet asking the sports star to act responsibly and not take her kid to a ‘sheesha place’. Sania replied by informing her that she didn’t take her child to any ‘hazardous’ place and asked her to mind her own business. Only that her choice of words didn’t go down well with Veena.

In a now-allegedly-deleted tweet, the ace Tennis player brought up Veena’s infamous nude magazine photoshoot and asked her to look after her kids well. To which the Pakistani model replied by revealing that her image on the magazine was morphed and she is on the path of righteousness now. However, she pointed out that Sania should have been more respectful while responding to her tweet as she was only concerned about her child. Here’s how it went:

First, Veena tweeted: “Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn’t it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie’s is all about junk food which isn’t good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?” (sic)

After Sania allegedly deleted her reply to Veena’s above tweet, the latter managed to find a screenshot of her reply that she later posted on Twitter. Veena wrote, “Have some guts & don’t delete ur tweets.Fortunately the technology has progressed so much that people can’t deny their acts.Oh the magazine’s cover u mentioned had morphed images.Also I can bringup all the controversies U have ever had bt I would rather not divert the discusion.” (sic)

Veena also reacted to Sania’s explanation that she actually didn’t take her kid to the Sheesha place. The model wrote, “Great to hear that u didn’t took ur kid their. Oh did I mentioned you are a dietician or mother of the Pak team? I said u are an athlete and u must know how much fitness is important for athletes.Also aren’t u a wife of cricketer? U should take care of his wellbeing.Isn’t it?” (sic)

The ex Bigg Boss contestant also revealed that Sania blocked her on Twitter. She posted a screenshot of the same and wrote, “Okay so this Happened. First, she tweeted then deleted that tweet right away and blocked me. I mentioned my concerns in a very civilised, calm & composed manner. It could have been a healthy debate.” (sic)

Veena also took a dig on Sania for her statement about the Pakistan cricket team. She wrote, “Also your tweet shows that me being worried for my country and cricket team has triggered you so much. Thank you for opening up to the world and showing your true colors!

Much Love Veena Malik 💞✨” (sic)

Also your tweet shows that me being worried for my country and cricket team has triggered you so much. Thank you for opening up to the world and showing your true colors!

Veena then made a series of tweets explaining why she had been away from the movie business for so long. She wrote, “I’m not part of the film industry from almost 5 years or more.I went thrice to Kaabah cried and asked for forgiveness.I changed & evolved. The world has seen the transition as well. My dressing drastically changed from thongs to now how anyother Pakistani celebs dresses. (sic)

She added, “I’ve told 1000 times the cover of that magazine was morphed image.They think I’m an easy pick or character assassination is easy or they can bringup my past to shut me up & pull me down.Let me tell u that’s nt happening I’ll always bounce back.Our society needs to have acceptance” (sic)

Veena concluded, “Please don’t be hypocrites.Just because you think i’m controversial i’m wrong. No, I can be opinionated as any other human being and I can be right too. I am heartbroken and hurt. Leave the past behind and move forward. 💔🙏” (sic)

Sania concluded the argument by saying that Twitter makes her laugh sometimes. She wrote, “Twitter cracks me up 😂 and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..

peace out guys ✌🏽 it’s break time 😉” (sic)

Twitter cracks me up 😂 and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..

