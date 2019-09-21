After actor Sonakshi Sinha became the source of new memes and hashtags on social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, too, didn’t spare her. The host of Kaun Banega Crorepati later asked Sonakshi how could she not know the answer of the question as basic as the one asked to her: For whom did Hanuman bring the Sanjeevani herb in Ramayana. The actor, on the show, said ‘Sita’ and ‘Ram’ could be the right answers. However, she used a lifeline before locking Laxman as the right answer.

Big B trolled the Dabangg-actor and said how could she not the answer to the particular question when she has got a close association with the characters of Ramayana. The host reminded her that her father’s name is Shatrughan, brothers are called Luv and Kush while their residence is named ‘Ramayana’. Senior Bachchan said, “Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayan. Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti? (Your father’s name is Shatrughan and you home is called Ramayan. Your uncles are all connected to the Ramayan. How do you not know that jadibooti was brought for?)”

Sonakshi replied that she didn’t want to take any risk and therefore, decided to go with the lifeline. She said, “Mujhe laga tha, lekin main inke liye bahut nervous thi to chance nahi lena chahti thi (I had a hunch about the right anwer, but I was nervous and did not want to take any chance).”

On causing a meme-riot on Twitter with her goof-up on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Sonakshi said that she ‘loves memes.’ She tweeted and wrote, “Dear jaage hue trolls. I don’t even remember the Pythagoras theorem (sic), Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes” (sic)

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don’t even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes 😂 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

Sonakshi also tweeted another picture in which she’s seen relaxing amid rains at the Maldives.