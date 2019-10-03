Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is one of the most popular actors of B-town, is making heads turn with her cute avatar in pink ethnic wear. The Bharat actor is giving us the spirit of the festival with her latest picture in a pink suit designed with golden embroidery. In the photo, she can be seen sporting subtle makeup, a pair of golden earrings, bracelet and watch. She has styled her hair in soft curls leaving the tresses loose. With an adorable smile and a bunch of flowers in her hand, she looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Time to embrace the beauty of the festive season with my @calvinklein Swiss watch. Wishing you all a very auspicious #Dussehra2019 #MYCALVINS. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her hot picture black high slit satin maxi dress as she can be seen posing sensuously on the red bed. Disha has also launched her YouTube channel where she showcases her sexy dance moves to her fitness regime.

View this post on Instagram 🍂 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 24, 2019 at 8:44am PDT



Earlier, she spoke to IANS about her YouTube channel and said, “I believe every social media platform has its own significance. For example, Facebook is a place where we can connect with our friends while Instagram is a more visually appealing site where we try to showcase only our best pictures and videos. I can’t lie when I say that even I choose only my best pictures for uploading. Hence, I decided to come up with a YouTube channel where I can show a side of me that people haven’t seen and my fans can know me better… where I can create videos which are a little more candid and about my life without worrying to be prim and proper because I know I already have Instagram for that.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.