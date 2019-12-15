Bollywood Hot actor Esha Gupta has dropped a steamy picture on Instagram and we can’t keep calm. She is raising the glamour quotient with her simple yet bold avatar. The Rustom actor on Saturday posted a selfie to share the denim look, which she paired with subtle makeup and open curls. In the pic, she was seen posing seductively and smiling her heart out. She can be seen donning a denim shirt with a plunging neckline. “Denim”, she captioned the picture.

The actor, who was last seen in “One Day: Justice Delivered“, flaunted her fit physique in an image she posted on her Instagram account. She let the image do the talking, and her nude natural lips is taking all the attention.

Esha Gupta has made heads turn many times in the past with her bold photoshoots and has been a talk of the B-town for her strong viewpoint on discrimination against heroines with dusky complexions in Bollywood.

Take a look at Esha Gupta’s picture: