A television turned Bollywood actor Mouni Roy, who keeps raising the mercury with her gorgeous pictures, is currently in a ‘Dharam Sanket’. Yes, you heard us right! The confusion is nothing but to what book to read. For those who don’t know, Mouni Roy apart from acting and dancing, loves to read books and is currently in a dilemma as to what to read. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture donning a black top teamed up with blue denim and white sneakers. Posing on a couch, she is having all traits of a drama queen.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Who feel like reading Gone With The Wind again? Dharam Sanket. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Who feels like reading Gone With The Wind again ? A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 17, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram धर्म संकट 💋 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 17, 2019 at 2:20am PDT



Recently, she has set the temperature soaring in a brown and white chequered strap blouse over a similar pattern short frilly skirt. Completing her look with beige peep-toe heels, Mouni broke into a million-dollar smile and fans hearts went aflutter. The picture was captioned with the challenge, “Life is a soup & you re a fork, try drinking it now!!!” (sic).



Mouni Roy rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin and made her way to Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. She is also an avid social media user and keeps impressing her fans and fashion police with her gorgeous and bold pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in RAW opposite John Abraham. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.