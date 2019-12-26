Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who is known for her quirkiness and bold avatar, has shared a cryptic message on Instagram this morning. Taking to the photo-sharing app, she has shared a screenshot from a video call and has revealed that she wants to spend this New Year with mysterious ‘Mr V’ and we wonder if she has a new man in her life or is it just a promotion to her upcoming project. Well, we are sure we will know he is this Mr V in her life.

In the photo, she can be seen lying down on the bed and smiling as Mr V photo is blurred and the heart emoticon placed over it. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Yes!! You are the one I want to celebrate this New Year’s eve with, my Mr. V 😘😉 #SunnyKaNewYearCall #NewYearDateWithSunny. (sic)”

Earlier, on the occasion of Christmas, she has shared her pictures with her husband Daniel Weber and her adorable kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber. She has also has shared her hot picture in off-shoulder satin dress as she turns into a ‘naughty elf’. For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks, a pair of earrings and a dash of red lipstick. Striking a sultry pose, she will definitely make your Christmas hotter. She captioned the photo, “Merry Christmas from one naughty elf to all of you!! Hope it is amazing and be safe everyone!! (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. She will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”