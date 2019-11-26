Bollywood hot actor Sunny Leone is currently in Dubai and is having a lot of fun. From going on dinner dates with husband Daniel Weber to flaunting her style statement, she is leaving no stone unturned. Now, she is breaking the internet and is setting the screens on fire with her hotness personified bikini picture.

Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded her sexy picture in floral black monokini as she gears up to take a dip in the pool. In the sun-kissed picture, she can be seen striking a sultry pose and teaming up her look with a cap and sunglasses. The picture will make you go weak in the knees. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Love Dubai!. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Love Dubai! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 25, 2019 at 9:12am PST



Earlier, she has shared her pictures with her husband Daniel Weber as they go out on a date in Dubai and it was the mushiest picture of this weekend. Sunny Leone is in Dubai and wore a hot black and white dress. She completed her look with black high heels, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, hot pink lip shade and kept her hair natural. While Daniel Weber is all suited up in black and looks hot as well.



A few days back, she has also shared her pictures donning a deep-neck black monokini teamed up with sunglasses and hair tied in a bun. The ‘Baby Doll of Bollywood’ is currently in Dubai and striked a sexy pose along with bikini models out there. Setting the screen on ablaze, she has captioned the shared photos as, “When you meet the most amazing group of women! @mrs_sem_berry @qveenroch @mzashlilly @lejounb.artistry @nia_loves_u @livifashionfreak #nofilter #borntobefree #dubai. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her recent viral pictures from the sets of the film looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar and still managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.