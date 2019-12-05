Bollywood hottie Urvashi Rautela never shies away to flaunt her curvaceous body and bold looks. Treating fans with yet another hot picture, she took to Instagram and has put the screens on fire. In the photo, she can be seen donning a shimmery black-pink dress with a deep neckline. With perfect makeup, smokey eyes, a pair of earrings, a dash of lipstick and hair styled in loose curls, she is raising the mercury bar high.

Her photo is going viral and has fetched over 10,000 likes within a couple of minutes. Urvashi Rautela, the hottest Bollywood actor knows how to keep fans swooning over her pictures and videos. Keeping her followers glued to her Instagram, the Pagalpanti star keeps sharing hot and sexy pictures of hers on social media handles, flaunting her beautiful aura on sets or off them.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on Dec 5, 2019 at 8:29am PST



Earlier, she has shared her hot pictures in white crop top teamed up with a zebra print mini skirt. She completed her look with perfect makeup, highlighted cheeks, a dash of pink lip gloss, a pair of earrings and a locket. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I love you, in ways you’ve never been loved, for reasons you’ve never been told, for longer than you think you deserved and with more than you will ever know existed inside me. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in Pagalpanti along with John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Kharbanda.

Earlier in an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”