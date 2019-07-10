After Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua took up the viral Bottle Cap Challenge, now to join the bandwagon is hot Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee. Earlier today, she uploaded the video where she can be seen performing the viral challenge and we are smitten by it. During her gym session, she can be seen taking up the challenge and completing it like a pro. Dressed in a black tank top and lowers, she definitely gives her fans motivation to stay fit.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Go Hard or Go Home Challenge Completed…Now i want to challenge. (sic)”

She further challenged her peers from the industry to take up the challenge.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Nirahua took up the challenge after being inspired by Akshay Kumar. In the video, he can be seen performing the challenge and opening the cap of bottle water sipper. Dressed in an all black tracksuit, the slow-mo video will urge you also to take up the challenge. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “@akshaykumar sir I took the #bottlecapchallenge by getting inspired by your challenge and trust me I learned these kicks by watching your films and now I tag my whole Bhojpuri industry to take up this challenge. (sic)”



On the work front, Rani Chatterjee’s Bhojpuri film Chor-Police has been released in Mumbai and Gujarat. The film has received a very good response from fans there. Apart from spending time in the gym, Rani Chatterjee is shooting Bhojpuri film Bemisaal Khiladi. She will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja. The trailer has been out and has received positive reviews so far.