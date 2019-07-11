Slowly and steadily the viral Bottle Cap Challenge is gripping the Bhojpuri industry. Started by Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and followed by Rani Chatterjee, now to join the bandwagon is Priyanka Pandit. Taking to Instagram, she uploads the video of performing the challenge and do it in her own style. Giving a twist to it, she can be seen Opening the cap of the bottle with the touch of her finger. It seems like she took an easier route and we are impressed with her funny tactic. In the video, she takes out her tongue as she performs the challenge. Clad in a black t-shirt and sunglasses, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “In my style #bottlecapchallenge #mahadev #mahadevkideewani #jaiparshuramji #privern. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Rani Chatterjee took up the challenge during her gym session and completed it like a pro. Dressed in a black tank top and lowers, she definitely gives her fans motivation to stay fit. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Go Hard or Go Home Challenge Completed…Now I want to challenge. (sic)” She further challenged her peers from the industry to take up the challenge.

It was Nirahua, who inspired by Akshay Kumar, started the challenge in the Bhojpuri industry. In the video shared by him, he can be seen performing the challenge and opening the cap of bottle water sipper. Dressed in an all black tracksuit, the slow-mo video will urge you also to take up the challenge. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “@akshaykumar sir I took the #bottlecapchallenge by getting inspired by your challenge and trust me I learned these kicks by watching your films and now I tag my whole Bhojpuri industry to take up this challenge. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Pandit was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 which is being helmed by Rajkumar R Pandey.