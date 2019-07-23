Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has joined the bandwagon of the latest viral challenge, The Bottle Cap Challenge. While most of the celebrities have given their own twist to it, television’s favourite daayan aced it like a diva. Following her daayan avatar, Monalisa did not kick the cap of the bottle but rather opened it with her long swinging ‘daayan choti’. Yes, you heard it right! Interestingly, the supernatural show Nazar has a sequence where Monalisa opens the cap of the bottle using her powers and we are stunned.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the video and captioned it, “My Way #bottlecapchallenge …. Posted @withrepost @starplus We bet you haven’t seen anyone acing the #BottleCapChallenge quite like Mohana! #Nazar @aslimonalisa Thank you @atifcam. (sic)”

Dressed in a sexy orange salwar-suit, she teamed up her look with a dash of red lipstick, a pair of earrings, bindi and an evil smile. The video is going viral and has left her fans go ROFL.

Encouraging millennials towards a “Fit India,” the aim is to invite best precision kicks as it needs some foot-eye coordination involving the task of opening a bottle cap with a kick. The Internet is full of the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge and most of the videos are shot in slow-motion to intensify the movement.

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar. The show follows a daayan, an evil entity who bewitches the Rathod family and outlines the struggles faced by the family under her evil eye. Nazar also stars Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles, who portray Ansh Rathod and Piya Sharma.