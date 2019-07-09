The viral Bottle Cap Challenge has not only smitten Bollywood celebrities but the fever of the challenge has touched the Bhojpuri industry also. Being inspired by Akshay Kumar’s Bottle Cap Challenge, Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has taken it up. In the video, he can be seen performing the challenge and opening the cap of bottle water sipper. Dressed in an all black tracksuit, the slow-mo video will urge you also to take up the challenge.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “@akshaykumar sir I took the #bottlecapchallenge by getting inspired by your challenge and trust me I learned these kicks by watching your films and now I tag my whole Bhojpuri industry to take up this challenge. (sic)”

He has further challenged the entire Bhojpuri industry to take up the challenge. Now, it will be interesting to watch who does it how and what twist do they bring into the challenge.

Encouraging millennials towards a “Fit India,” the aim is to invite best precision kicks as it needs some foot-eye coordination involving the task of opening a bottle cap with a kick. The Internet is full of the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge and most of the videos are shot in slow-motion to intensify the movement.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, apart from Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sushmita Sen, Parineeti Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter among others have taken up the challenge.

Currently, Nirahua is enjoying the success of his latest film Jay Veeru. The film also stars Amrapali Dubey along with the actor.

Recently, he has also opened his chain of mini theatres by the name of ‘Nirahua@Jadooz’.