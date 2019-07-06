Bollywood celebrities are flooding social media with popular bottle cap challenge and giving a twist to it in their own way. The latest actor to join the bandwagon is Parineeti Chopra. However, she opened the cap of the bottle in her own style and looks like she took the easier route. She took up the challenge in amidst of her training for her upcoming film, the Sania Nehwal biopic. In the video, she can be seen opening the bottle cap with the tip of her badminton racket.

She took to social media to share the video and captioned it, “Sidoooo this is my version! 🤣🤣🌈 @sidmalhotra #BottleCapChallenge #KHADKEGLASSY OUT NOW! (sic)”

She can be seen donning a pink shirt and lowers teamed up with a pink headband. Needless to say, she looks pretty as she opts for an all pink outfit.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Sushmita Sen and her family, Rohman Shawl and daughters took up the challenge. While sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, “Why should boys have all the fun! Renee, Alisah, yours truly and Rohman all in…Bottle Cap Challenge. I love you guys,” They all were seen kicking the bottle’s cap one by one like a pro.



Encouraging millennials towards a “Fit India,” the aim is to invite best precision kicks as it needs some foot-eye coordination involving the task of opening a bottle cap with a kick. The Internet is full of the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge and most of the videos are shot in slow-motion to intensify the movement.

With each passing day, more and more celebrities are seen taking up the challenge with their own twists.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for her next release Jabriya Jodi opposite Siddharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor, Saina Nehwal’s biopic and multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.