Actor Salman Khan recently took up the popular Bottle Cap Challenge and gave his own twist to it. However, it did not go well with some section of the netizens and they started to question his religious belief. It happened when Salman folds his hand at the beginning of the video and then raises his hand for praying Allah and ends the video with Holy Cross gesture. While several fans lauded his for his actions and the message he was trying to give, some netizens brutally trolled him over his religious belief.

Some of the social media users asked him if he was really a Muslim as now they are confused. One user wrote, “Which religion do you believe in? please decide we thought you were a muslim, but you are wearing a christian necklace and hinduism you salute ! @beingsalmankhan.” While the other commented, “U Muslim or not?”

In the viral video, he takes up the Bottle Cap Challenge but instead of kicking the cap of the bottle, he blows it away and drinks the water from the bottle. He captioned it as, “Don’t thakao paani bachao. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Don’t thakao paani bachao A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 14, 2019 at 5:33am PDT

This is how he was trolled:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is busy with upcoming movie Dabangg 3, which is the third instalment of the Dabangg film series. The 53-year-old star has also reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and is slated to release on Eid 2020.