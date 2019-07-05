The Bottle Cap Challenge has taken the Internet by storm and many Bollywood celebrities have tried to open the cap with their foot. This time, Sushmita Sen and family can be seen joining the latest trend. The Bottle Cap Challenge also helps actors to prove their fitness level. Sushmita Sen took up the viral challenge along with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and two daughters Renee and Alisah.

While sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, “Why should boys have all the fun! Renee, Alisah, yours truly and Rohman all in…Bottle Cap Challenge. I love you guys,” They all were seen kicking the bottle’s cap one by one like a pro.

Watch all four videos shared by Sushma Sen:



The challenge expects participants to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted shut. They then have to untwist the cap with a back-spin kick without using their hands to touch the bottle.

Not only Sushmita, but model-actress Sherlyn Chopra also tried her hand at the challenge and she nailed it with a big smile on her face. “Hey Akshay Kumar, I couldn’t resist either! Fit India,” Sherlyn wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself performing the challenge.

With each passing day, more and more celebrities are seen taking up the challenge with their own twists.

Vidyut Jammwal uncapped three bottles in one go. While actor Kunal Kemmu brought a comical take to the challenge as he opened the cap with “opposable thumbs ” instead of kicking it.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Abhimanyu Dassani have also performed the viral challenge.

(With inputs from IANS)