The Bottle Cap Challenge has taken the internet by storm. From Bollywood celebrities to television stars, everyone is giving their own twist to the challenge and how! Now, the latest actors to join the bandwagon are Bhabhi Ji Ghar Per Hain fame Shubhangi Atre Poorey and hot actor Anita Hassanandani. Both the actors have taken up the challenge in their own style. Anita taking up the viral challenge opened the cap of the bottle with her nose in the slow-mo video. In the end, she makes a funny face and it will win your heart.

Sharing the post, she wrote on Instagram, “When your legs r too tired cos all you do is #Nach #nachbaliye9 #Bottlecapchallenge. (sic)”

On the other hand, Shubhangi can be seen applying makeup in the video and then she opens the cap of a bottle with the makeup brush. The video will definitely tickle your bones. She captioned the video, “Aivanyeeee…..#bottlecapchallenge #actorslife #happysoul #shubhangiatre #angooribhabhi. (sic)”

Earlier, Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sushmita Sen, Parineeti Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter among others have taken up the challenge.

Encouraging millennials towards a “Fit India,” the aim is to invite best precision kicks as it needs some foot-eye coordination involving the task of opening a bottle cap with a kick. The Internet is full of the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge and most of the videos are shot in slow-motion to intensify the movement.

With each passing day, more and more celebrities are seen taking up the challenge with their own twists.