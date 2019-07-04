After Akshay Kumar, now Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff has joined the bandwagon and performed Bottle Cap Challenge. Taking it a notch higher, Tiger blindfolded himself to perform the viral challenge and it will definitely make your jaws drop. In the video, he can be seen blindfolding himself and kicking the bottle cap. Dressed in a black sleeveless shirt, he definitely rocks the challenge.

“Wellll since everybodys showing off. Inspired by the great @donnieyenofficial! Yo @beyounick is this good enough? Looking good ritesh sir goodoldspideysense @riteishd @thedinomorea #bottlecapchallenge (sic)”, he captioned the video.

The clip is going viral and has fetched over three lakh views within a few minutes.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Akshay Kumar flaunted his ‘Khiladi’ moves as he took up the viral challenge. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay put out a slo-mo video where he can be seen donning an all black athleisure wear, as he approaches the bottle placed in the center of the frame and kicks off the cap effortlessly and successfully into the air. The video was captioned, “I couldn’t resist #BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol @JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let’s Do This #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation” (sic).



Encouraging millennials towards a “Fit India,” the aim is to invite best precision kicks as it needs some foot-eye coordination involving the task of opening a bottle cap with a kick. The Internet is full of the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge and most of the videos are shot in slow-motion to intensify the movement. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi showed off his kicking skills by posting a video of himself participating in the challenge. In the post on the Instagram story, Siddhant then challenged actor Ishaan Khatter.