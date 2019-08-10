One cannot control their laughter watching this video of a boy dancing on the anti-theft alarm of a bike. The video of him is going viral on the internet with the people are rolling on the floor laughing and look at the comments, they are more hilarious. Even business tycoon and the chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra couldn’t control to share it with his followers on Twitter. He captioned the tweet, “Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun…”
The anti-theft alarm of cars and bike has always been annoying to us but this little boy is enjoying it to the fullest.
