New Delhi: Seems like Baba Ramdev is in the midst of yet another controversy after #BoycottPatanjali and #ArrestRamdev have started doing the rounds on Twitter.
It all started when, in an interview last week, Ramdev said that followers of anti-caste leaders BR Ambedkar and Periyar EV Ramasamy are indulging in vyacharik aatankwaad (intellectual terrorism).
“Supporters of Periyar say that people who follow gods are fools, those who worship him are miscreants, and that God is evil, and such rubbish”, he said. Ramdev went on to claim that we don’t need Lenin, Marx and Mao, and said that they had views that went against Indian culture.
The interview which was aired on November 11, has been making the rounds of social media ever since.
The All India Ambedkar Mahasabha, All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation and the Bhim Army have condemned Ramdev’s statement and described him as a promoter of the Manu Smriti, which codifies the caste system, as per a report in the Telegraph. Dalit and tribal bodies have now demanded an apology and a retraction from Ramdev.
The organisation Ambedkar Mahasabha has also called for public burning of Patanjali products, in case Ramdev does not tender and apology and retraction of his statement.
Meanwhile, people have expressed outrage at being tagged “intellectual terrorists” and demanded boycott of Patanjali products. Some even demanded his arrest.
In response, Ramdev’s supporters have now started the #ISupportRamdev hashtag to defend him.
Which side are you on?