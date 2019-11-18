New Delhi: Seems like Baba Ramdev is in the midst of yet another controversy after #BoycottPatanjali and #ArrestRamdev have started doing the rounds on Twitter.

It all started when, in an interview last week, Ramdev said that followers of anti-caste leaders BR Ambedkar and Periyar EV Ramasamy are indulging in vyacharik aatankwaad (intellectual terrorism).

“Supporters of Periyar say that people who follow gods are fools, those who worship him are miscreants, and that God is evil, and such rubbish”, he said. Ramdev went on to claim that we don’t need Lenin, Marx and Mao, and said that they had views that went against Indian culture.

The interview which was aired on November 11, has been making the rounds of social media ever since.

The All India Ambedkar Mahasabha, All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation and the Bhim Army have condemned Ramdev’s statement and described him as a promoter of the Manu Smriti, which codifies the caste system, as per a report in the Telegraph. Dalit and tribal bodies have now demanded an apology and a retraction from Ramdev.

The organisation Ambedkar Mahasabha has also called for public burning of Patanjali products, in case Ramdev does not tender and apology and retraction of his statement.

Meanwhile, people have expressed outrage at being tagged “intellectual terrorists” and demanded boycott of Patanjali products. Some even demanded his arrest.

What is intellectual terrorism according to Ramdev 1. If you are Ambedkarite

2. If you're Periyariest

3. If you believe in Social Justice

4. If you believe in feminism

5. If you believe in democracy

6. If you believe in liberalism If you believe…#BoycottPatanjaliProducts — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) November 16, 2019

Now Ramdev has crossed all the limits of sycophancy. He always speaks against the bahujan community, which he belongs himself. Now he has insulted our great icons. He should be detailed and prosecuted. @dilipmandal#arrestramdev pic.twitter.com/v7N8oWVBYZ — gautam.bharati (@gautambharati1) November 17, 2019

#रामदेव_ठग_है #ArrestRamdev #BoycottPatanjali

Ramdev says followers of Periyar, Ambedkar, Lenin are intellectual terrorists.

Do you know why?

The reason is their social, political and revolutionary movements threaten and challenge the Manuvadi-Vedic Caste System, pic.twitter.com/R4eo4zNuL3 — தோழன் Pal (@_Palindia) November 18, 2019

#रामदेव_ठग_है #ArrestRamdev

Ramdev says anti caste, anti patriarchy, working class liberators Periyar, Ambedkar, Lenin are "intellectual terrorists". Why? Because their social & political movements threaten caste, class, patriarchal oppression, exploitation! — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) November 18, 2019

#ArrestBabaRamdev #ArrestRamdev BAba ram dev is no baba anymore. He is a A+ quality thug baba. Boycott his products. Patanjali products are of worst quality & baba ramdev keep making profits by selling inferior stuffs bcz his friends are in center so baba doesn't care. — Sikander (@sikander__7) November 18, 2019

In response, Ramdev’s supporters have now started the #ISupportRamdev hashtag to defend him.

All Indians should boycott ideological terrorists like Periyar.

Periyar was a liar, he never did social service. There is no need to compare such lowly like Periyar with Great indian rishi Ram Dev.#IsupportRamdev#Ramdev_Insults_Periyar pic.twitter.com/CQYmzxwE0V — पवित्र (@thepaapi) November 17, 2019

