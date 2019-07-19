Actor Mouni Roy is spending her Saturday in a most relaxing way possible. Beating the summer heat, she can be seen enjoying her day out at a pool. Dressed in a blue floral swimwear, she can be seen lying down on the swimming pool stairs. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her series of pictures flaunting her toned legs and curvaceous body. The photos will motivate you to spend your weekend just like her.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Weather forecast for today! (sic)

Her post has garnered over one lakh likes within a couple of hours and still counting. Her fans are in love with the pictures and have been pouring comments. One user wrote, “Look at the gorgeous mane!” while the other commented, “So beautiful.”

Take a look at the photos:

Earlier, she flaunted her drama queen mode as she revealed that she is into ‘Dharam Sanket’. In the uploaded photos, she can be seen donning a black top teamed up with blue denim and white sneakers. Posing on a couch, she is having all traits of a drama queen. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Who feels like reading Gone With The Wind again? Dharam Sanket. (sic)”

Mouni, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin, has interesting projects under her kitty. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”