It is no myth that boys are happiest around their toys which could be any machine, automobile or gadget and Bollywood diva Sunny Leone‘s businessman-husband Daniel Weber is no different as he subtly pointed it out while the former made the most of her Dubai trip recently. Sunny recently raised the hotness quotient on the cricket field in Abu Dhabi as she turned a cheerleader for Delhi Bulls at the T-10 league.

Coached by Stephen Fleming and led by England cricket team’s captain, Eoin Morgan, Delhi Bulls saw their energy amping up as they unveiled their brand new jersey and revealed Sunny Leone to be their brand ambassador. While the previous posts of her running with the team flag went instantly viral, another picture of Sunny from Dubai seems to be breaking the Internet currently. Donning a blue denim jacket, paired with grey sweatpants and spotless white shoes, Sunny sported a bespectacled look as she twinned with a luxury four-wheeler.

The picture was captioned, “Shopping in style with this baby!! #nofilter needed 🙂 Dubai! Jacket and sweats by: @mirrorthestore (sic).” Quick to comment and give us a wiff of evident jealousy, Daniel wrote, “You brat !!! (sic).”

On the professional front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola. Her initial pictures from the sets of the film, that instantly went viral, looked eerie as she opted for a ghost avatar yet managed to look sexy in a black tank top and shimmery tights. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.