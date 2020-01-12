New Delhi: Those who think that all social media platforms in India are actually used for stalking will be validated once they hear this woman’s story. On Sunday, Nidhi Doshi tweeted to the Pune Police asking for the phone number of the Dhanori Police station.

@PuneCityPolice Can I get the number of Dhanori police station please. Need urgently! — Nidhi Doshi (@nidhidoshi12) January 12, 2020

The handle of the Pune Police obliged and gave the number swiftly. But some Twitteratis smelt sexism in this swiftness and complained that if instead of a woman, a man has asked for the number, he would have never got a swift reply. To test, some people even started asking the number of random police stations.

But one user went another step ahead and asked whether he can get the number of the woman who asked the number of the police station.

Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number. You may DM. We respect privacy. https://t.co/LgaD1ZI2IT — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 12, 2020

Pune police’s Twitter handle is becoming famous for such witty replies.