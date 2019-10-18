A thief will remain, thief, even if he does something good. In a bizarre video from Brazil’s pharmacy, an armed robber was caught on surveillance footage pointing the gun on the man sitting at the counter. However, he had a big heart and took mercy on an elder woman.

Watching the store getting robbed, she panicked and offered her money to an armed robber, who told didn’t take and instead kissed her forehead to calm her down.

According to Daily Mail, business owner Samuel Almedia said: “They entered the establishment at around 5 pm and announced the robbery”. The woman also offered her own cash to them, to which one of the robbers responded that she didn’t have to. He kissed her on the forehead and said, “No, ma’am, you can be quiet, I don’t want your money.”

The burglar’s later runaway with around $1,000 (Approx. Rs 17,000) in cash and some goods.

Watch the viral video here:

Almeida said military police were called in and searched the area. However, no one has yet been identified in relation to the crime. The business owner told media that he will still go to the Civil Police for a police report, adding: “Of the smallest evils, at least they didn’t take anyone’s life, but I’ll look for other cameras in the area and make a BO so they can be arrested and no one else is their victim.”