A British Airways passenger named Dave Gildea was horrified as soon as he boarded the flight. His seat was covered in what appeared to be a dried vomit. He was travelling from London Heathrow airport to Seattle. Mr Gildea when reported about the seat to the cabin crew, they shockingly asked him if he had been sick on the seat himself. The 38-year-old spoke to The Sun and told them. “I went to the cabin crew and the attendant’s first response was ‘was this here when you boarded?” To which he responded by saying, “But it was clear it was dried in.”

He further said, “I had upgraded to business class at the airport in London Heathrow and was assigned seat 64K. I didn’t notice anything until about two hours into the British Airways flight when I popped down the footstool so I could get some sleep and saw the vomit on the seat. It was also splashed on the wall behind and the floor below, which I then noticed.”

More shockingly, the airways did not offer for a seat change or an apology rather he had to ask for a blanket so he could cover up the seat and sleep.

He further shares his experience and said, “Of course as I slept, I moved around on the blanket so I woke up with dried vomit on my feet. It was pretty disgusting. With the price I paid for the ticket, I was shocked.”

After he did not receive any response to his complaint from British Airways to his complaint, he decided to post it on Twitter. He tweeted with the picture of the vomit covered seat, “@British_Airways have DM’d you but haven’t gotten a response so will try here. This was my seat from London to Seattle yesterday, covered in dried in vomit, no offer to move seats, just insinuation from the attendant that I had done it even though it was dried in for days.” (sic)

@British_Airways have DM’d you but haven’t gotten a response so will try here. This was my seat from London to Seattle yesterday, covered in dried in vomit, no offer to move seats, just insinuation from the attendant that I had done it even though it was dried in for days pic.twitter.com/i3iVvlsPdC — Dave Gildea (@thecloudranger) May 22, 2019

The picture soon went viral on the social media and the number of Twitter users urged him to ask for a refund.

Soon after the tweet went viral, British Airways issued a statement, “We pride ourselves on delivering a high standard of service and an enjoyable experience on board our flights, and we are sorry that on this occasion this fell short of our customers’ expectations.”