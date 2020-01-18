Srinagar: A woman who was rescued by a BSF team from a snow-covered area of north Kashmir delivered a baby girl on Thursday.

As per police officials, the family of the 22-year-old woman made a distress call to the district administration at about 11:30 am on Thursday as the lady experienced premature labour pains.

Due to the heavy snowfall, the area was cut off due and hence the administration alerted BSF’s 70th battalion located close in Singhpora.

A team of 70 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel rushed in and cleared several kilometres of snow-covered road to transport the woman on a force vehicle.

Due to heavy snow in the area, the family was unable to reach any health facility on their own.

The woman was rushed by the troops to the Baramulla district hospital on Thursday where she delivered a baby girl. As per the doctors, both the mother and daughter are doing fine.

“The BSF is always committed to the help and security of the local people,” Sanjay Sharma, Commandant of the 70th BSF battalion, said.

(With Agency inputs)