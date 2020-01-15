After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will be stepping down as senior royals, US-based fast-food chain Burger King launched a cheekily campaign where they offer a job to Prince Harry. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, Burger King tweeted, “@harry, this royal family offers part-time positions.” (sic)

The ‘savage’ tweet has won all over the internet and it has received around 1.5K retweets and 6.7K likes so far. The twitterverse has also flooded the tweet with thousands of comments. Many netizens called it ‘savage’ while others applauded them for winning the internet.

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

Check out the reactions here:

Markle already has the burger flipping skills but won’t come to the U.S. until @realDonaldTrump is out of office in 2024:https://t.co/R3DvifLB7i — Sharon Sheard (@scsheard) January 15, 2020

Oh no that won’t work! Ladies and gentlemen meet the Duke and Duchess of HOLLYWOOD! #MeghanAndHarry #megexit — Melanie (@GypsyOooo) January 14, 2020

Would look forward having Mehgan and Harry taking my burger order; doubt it though as they would only take a meatless order the Duke and Duchess of “WOKE”. — anna (@pearlqueen18) January 14, 2020

pic.twitter.com/d8eaDWBt81 — T For Love and Country 🇺🇸 (@ToriDi) January 14, 2020

He’ll come for the new crown every day. — ✨ ✨ Galaxy Glitterz 💎 (@GalaxyGlitterz) January 13, 2020

Recently, Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandchildren Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their independent future. The 93-year-old said in a statement, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.”

She has also granted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle a “period of transition” to split their time between Canada and Britain until a final decision is taken over their future in terms of the royal frontline.

In the official statement released on Instagram on the official account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Thursday that they are exiting the royal family. The announcement left British royals in shock and a royal meeting was held at the monarch’s private Sandringham estate where the Queen said that more discussion is required to resolve the complex situation and to produce a ‘next step’.