Thane: At a time when onion prices are making everyone teary-eyed, businesses around the country are coming up with unique marketing strategies to sell their products. Now, a cloth seller in Maharashtra’s Thane district, Sheetal Handlooms has offered a kilogram of the kitchen staple-free on purchase of items worth Rs 1,000.

An employee told PTI that the shop saw a spike in business on Saturday after its owner announced the ‘onion free with saree’ offer.

“Onions are selling at Rs 130 per kilogram here. So for cloth purchase of Rs 1,000, we are offering a kilogram of onions free. The number of customers has seen a huge rise today,” he said.

A few days back, STR Mobiles, a mobile sales and service centre in Thalayari Street in Tamil Nadu’s Pattukottai, in a similar offer, announced that whoever purchases a smartphone from the shop will be given one kilogram of onions as a freebie.

Onion prices have risen by 81 percent in the last one month, with the all-India daily average retail price being Rs 101.35 per kg on December 10 as against Rs 55.95 per kg a month ago and Rs 19.69 per kg a year ago.

Onion prices have crossed the Rs 100 per kilogram mark in almost all markets in the country for the past several weeks, making it one of the major points of acrimony in the country’s political discourse.

The government has taken several measures to check rising prices of onion including a ban on exports, the imposition of stock limit, import and transfer of onion from surplus to deficit area.