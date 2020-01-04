California: Around 22 women, who were tricked into starring in online porn movies, won $12.7 million in a fraud lawsuit against the owners of a San Diego-based pornographic website, GirlsDoPorn.

Of this, $9.45 million is in compensatory damages collectively and $3.3 million in punitive damages.

The women, who filed the lawsuit against website owners Michael James Pratt and Matthew Isaac Wolfe, claimed they were deceived and forced into making explicit sex films without knowing that the images and videos would be posted on the internet.

Further, women were told that they are being solely filmed for private clients living outside of the country, and were also given ownership rights. However, in a breach of trust, the owners posted the videos online without their knowledge.

When they discovered that the videos were posted online, they requested the website owners to take them down, but to no avail.The leak impacted them so much, that some of them turned suicidal.