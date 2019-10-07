The internet is full of crazy illusions and it’s no surprise that each time the new picture emerges it becomes a viral sensation. People also love accepting challenges to spot something which is not seen at once. Well, this time it is probably the most recent one: leopard spotting challenge.

There is a picture of a leopard shared by an Indian wildlife photographer Hemant Dabi which is baffling the internet from the past a week. The pic has a tree in a bare buried land where the leopard is sitting. It has gone viral on social media after netizens found it hard to spot the rarest big cat on the land.

The excellent camouflage seemed like a joke in a first glace. But on looking close to it, you may see the black spots on Leopard. Twitter user Bella Lack shared the photo asking if her followers could find the leopard in the image. She also confessed that she thought it was a joke until she eventually spotted the predator. She wrote, “Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke… until I found the leopard. Can you spot it?”

Take a look at the picture here and find the leopard:

Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke… until I found the leopard. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/hm8ASroFAo — Bella Lack 🌱 (@BellaLack) September 27, 2019



The viral photo of the leopard has been retweeted 8.9k times after it was shared on Twitter.

Netizens were losing it while trying to spot the animal. One of the users wrote, “No, but now I am getting a headache” another one said, “PLEASE DON’T POST THE ANSWER so others can have a go. Thank you. :)”

I would be extremely dead before I spotted it. — Laura Jennings (@botanistlaura) September 28, 2019

This is definitely not a leopard, mere stones — endoplazmikretikulum 🇦🇷 (@End_retikulum) September 27, 2019

so *this* is how the leopard got its spots by being spotted it all makes sense now — Thea Boodhoo (@tharkibo) September 27, 2019

Someone please pm me the answer. I’m gonna go crazy if I stare at this dirt anymore. — Zack Ickowicz (@HopefulEidolon) September 27, 2019

And finally, here it is: