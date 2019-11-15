New Delhi: That Kashmir has been under a complete communication blackdown is indeed a serious issue. But for Pakistan’s science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhury, it is more serious as he has gone to the extent of approaching Suparco to explore whether Pakistan can provide Internet connection to Kashmir.

Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) is Pakistan’s space agency which was mispronounced as Sparco in the video which went viral.

“Internet is a fundamental right in today’s world. But there is no Internet connection in Kashmir for the last 100 days. I have asked ‘Sparco’ to see if we could do something to provide internet to Pakistan,” the minister said.

No wonder, one user tweeted saying Panjgur in Balochistan is suffering from no internet connection.

In September, Pakistan itself shut down the communication services in various parts of the country including Islamabad, Karachi, rawalpindi and Peshawar ahead of Muharram. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority suspended mobile phone services for two days.