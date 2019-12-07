Miami: Well, sometimes modern art takes on dimensions that people can’t quite comprehend.

In a similar instance, a new piece of art involving a banana, has left everyone’s head scratching in shock and wonder. Yes, a banana, duct-taped to a wall, has been sold at the Art Basel in Miami Beach for for $1,20,000 or approximately Rs 85 lakh. We are not kidding!

Entitled “Comedian,” the artwork comprises a banana bought in a Miami grocery store and a single piece of duct tape. Presented by Perrotin, a contemporary art gallery founded in Paris, the ‘Comedian’ comes in editions of three, out of which two have already been sold. Here is the picture of it:

The owner of Perrotin Gallery, Emmanuel Perrotin told CNN that the bananas are “a symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humor.”

According to a press statement from Galerie Perrotin, the artist first came up with the idea a year ago. “Back then, Cattelan was thinking of a sculpture that was shaped like a banana,” it reads. “Every time he traveled, he brought a banana with him and hung it in his hotel room to find inspiration. He made several models: first in resin, then in bronze and in painted bronze (before) finally coming back to the initial idea of a real banana. “Well, people on the internet couldn’t stop laughing at the art piece and the whopping amount that the artist made in the name of ‘art’. you're telling me this man got $120,000 for duct taping a banana to a wall- pic.twitter.com/6yUMKK14TR — marissa ❤ (@softvillanelle) December 6, 2019 😂😂😂😂😂 bawahaahah.. . Fell off my chair laughing !

Coincidentally was having an over ripe banana! — Vidya Ganesh (@VidyaG88) December 6, 2019 So all I gotta do is get into an art venue, tape something onto a wall, call it art and I can sell it for a stupid amount of money to the next sucker who believes it? pic.twitter.com/8sqf0ZxT3S — DesertPunkTiger 🐯 🎮 (@DesertPunkTiger) December 5, 2019 Some poked fun by creating their own ‘masterpieces’ by copying the original artwork

Thank you @maurizio_art for the inspiration. You truly are an amazing artist (I mean it). EXPECTING YOUR OFFERS. Only private messages. While they are fresh. #mauriziocattelan pic.twitter.com/vzbId46ReJ — Mr. Clever 🇬🇷 (@ZoulGR) December 5, 2019

A banana taped to a wall. Called The Installation. Sold for $120k in Miami, which is over R1.5m. I have a bag of about six bananas and sellotape. Currently Googling cost of tickets to Miami. Ko ba kena pic.twitter.com/LFOlA2fLYR — Mr Daddy (@tsebisom) December 6, 2019

The artist has made headlines, previously in September too after one of his artworks, an 18-carat-gold toilet valued at around $6 million was ripped out of a wall and stolen from Bleinheim Palace in England.