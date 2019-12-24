Canadian dancer, singer and actor Nora Fatehi is not only an amazing dancer but is also known for having a toned figure and for her sartorial choices. The ‘Dilbar’ fame has often flaunted her style statement and grabs eyeballs with her hot and sexy looks. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photos in an off-shoulder golden top teamed up with a leopard print thigh-high skirt. She completed her look with black high heels, bronze makeup, a pair of earrings, kohl in eyes, highlighted cheeks and kept hair natural leaving the tresses to fall back.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “In my case, all that glitter is gold Outfit @toni_maticevski Accessories @blackballoonjewellery Glam @marcepedrozo Stylist @manekaharisinghani 📷 @_visual.affairs. (sic)”

With nine million followers on Instagram, her pictures are going viral and have fetched over six lakh lakhs within a couple of hours.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Garmi 🔥 A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:44am PST



Nora, who is now a big name in the Hindi Film industry, shot to fame after her song ‘Dilbar’ took the internet by storm. Wearing a sparkling red outfit and flaunting those killer dance moves, the actor soon became the ruler of many hearts. She has often flaunted her dancing skills on social media and it makes her fans jaw drop instantly.

On the professional front, Nora is gearing up for the release of Remo Dsouza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D, the trailer od which released recently. The popular song ‘Muquabla’ also took the internet by storm with killer dance moves of Prabhu Deva. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.