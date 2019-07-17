A photo of a Canadian couple has gone viral for kissing passionately in front of a dead lion. They were celebrating the killing of a magnificent lion during a trip to South Africa. The so-called romantic photo with the dead lion was posted on a Facebook page belonging to Legelela Safari, a company which gives customers the opportunity to kill a wide range of animals, including lions and giraffes.

Darren and Carolyn Carter from Edmonton, Alberta took part in a tour organized by Legelela Safaris. They own and operate Solitude Taxidermy, Spruce Grove Alberta. The photo has left people across the world fuming online. Another photo of the dead lion was shared with the caption: “There is nothing like hunting the king of the jungle in the sands of the Kalahari.”

Ever since the backlash over the photo, the couple has made their Instagram profile private and the Legelela Safari has taken down its Facebook page. They wrote, “It was with mixed feelings I had to close Legelela Safaris page. I could not let the abuse of Legelela Safari friends/clients carry on. We had hundreds of hate emails and messages and phone calls. We will carry on with the hunt and the lifestyle that we have chosen.”

Another day another sick couple. This time a couple from #Edmonton Canada posing twice with a lion they killed in South Africa. Their touroperator Legelela Safaris congratulated them with the kill and picture. He operator asks 2000 USD for a murder. Let’s turn the table on them. pic.twitter.com/x0RYxXiFoJ — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) July 15, 2019

Such inhuman and sadistic behaviour can only come from these moron couple! I wish the next pic should be me kissing my Gun and posing next to these rascals dead bodies!!! #DarrenCarter — Age of Prophecy (@sahoodeep1) July 16, 2019