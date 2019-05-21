Bollywood celebs are owning the red carpet at the 72nd International Cannes Film Festival in stunning outfits. Diana Penty made her Cannes debut in a dazzling off-shoulder beige gown. Today, the actor shared a picture in a purple ruffled top and looks gorgeous as always.

Diana took the picture to her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Don’t ruffle me up.” Yesterday, she graced the red carpet donning a furry gown by Nedret Taciroglu.

On the professional front, Diana will be seen in a love story titled Shiddat-Journey Beyond Love with Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, and Mohit Raina. While Radhika is paired opposite Sunny, Mohit will be seen with Diana in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan, who has delivered three hits Hindi Medium, Stree and Luka Chuppi.

CONFIRMED… Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in #Shiddat… Directed by Kunal Deshmukh… Written by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan… Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar… Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/HkYPAAg27g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2019

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film will go on floors in September and will be shot across Punjab, Paris, and London. According to a source, the story has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Dinesh had earlier said in a statement, “I got married recently, so I’m feeling it, but on a serious note in our day and age where love is taken so lightly, it’s difficult to imagine the lengths people would go to for it”.

“‘Shiddat’ is a not only a story about love but the distance one travels for it. The passion that overcomes… Maybe all senses or logic to do things that you wouldn’t usually imagine, the belief in something with all your heart and the drive to achieve it- that’s ‘Shiddat’,” he added.