Cannes Film Festival 2019 undoubtedly was ruled by the Indian celebrities as they slayed on the red carpet. While Hina Khan and Priyanka Chopra made their debut in the prestigious festival, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Kangana Ranaut were at their best like every year. Now, Hina Khan took to Instagram to share series of pictures with Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra slayed in a high-slit sequenced dress and Hina Khan looked gorgeous in a pantsuit.

Hina Khan writes a heartfelt post for Priyanka Chopra and reveals how she never left her hand and introduced her to some of the eminent personalities. She further says that PeeCee appreciated her hard work and praised her debut film Lines. She also thanks Priyanka for not treating her like an outsider and takes inspiration from her.

Talking about the television, she states that she wanted to break the stereotype and prove that even telly actors have all the talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty and Grace.

Her whole post reads, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.”

But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me🙏 WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums 🙏And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind.”

“You are a walking inspiration! When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes.”

Check out the post here:



In another picture, Hina Khan can be seen posing with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Huma Qureshi and Diana Panty. The photo speaks volume of the girl power and how!



Meanwhile, Hina walked the red carpet in a gorgeous gown that had a long train with half-tied hair, a pair of diamond earrings and pink lipstick. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, graced the red carpet in studded ombre black and violet Roberto Cavalli gown.