Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat finally walked the red carpet at 72nd Cannes International Film Festival. She walked the red carpet in Tony Ward Couture gown. She wore a grey gown with beaded detailing and an intricate cut-out detailed at the back with a long embellishment trail. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and perfect makeup.

She also shared a video where she can be seen getting clicked at the Cannes with various people. She captioned the video, “Cannes 2019 #cannes2019 #cannesfilmfestival2019 #tonyward #schoolforjustice #mallikasherawat #france.”(sic)

Earlier, she has shared a couple of pictures and videos donning a white and silver gown with a long tail and plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and perfect makeup. She has tied up her hair in a ponytail with a small hair puff at the front. In her first look, she is wearing Tony Ward Couture. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Photo shoot for @tonywardcouture @festivaldecannes #cannesfilmfestival #tonyward #cannes @virginiecorrecommunication.”(sic)

A few days back, she has shared her video prepping for the Festival De Cammes in a gorgeous blue gown. Mallika Sherawat shared the video and captioned it: “Preparations begin for the Cannes film festival. Tony Ward couture, Festival de Cannes.” In one video, she can be seen twirling in a stunning off-shoulder powder blue gown.



On the work front, Mallika Sherawat will be next seen in a horror comedy web series ‘Booo… Sabki Phategi’ along with Tusshar Kapoor. It is a web series that revolves around a group of friends who plan to spend nights at a desolate resort. The horror comedy web series will have Kiku Sharda, Sanjai Mishra and Krushna Abhishek. The series is being directed by Farhad Samji.