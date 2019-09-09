Television’s popular face Hina Khan is not just a fashionista but knows how to ace every look with perfection. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika has been in the news constantly for her projects and work, but this time it’s her hardcore gym routine which doesn’t ditch. She keeps it above all the work.

Hina Khan’s Instagram account is loaded with workout pictures, videos and fabulous fashion outings. However, she gets trolled for almost everything. However, his time again, Hina has shared the latest gym pictures and from her workout session and we must say we are impressed. Her workout pics are a major booster for those who lack the motivation to hit the gym. The actor took to the Instagram story to share her gym photos.

As per the post, it looks like she will be looking much hotter after more perfectly toned body. She is donning hot floral crop top from Adidas and black gym pants.

Take a look at the pics and videos:

A few days ago, Hina dedicates a romantic track from Taylor Swift – Lover to BF Rocky. It is the highly anticipated seventh studio album of Taylor with beautiful vocals. Hina’s love, romance, passion and joy in this video comes out and how badly she misses Rocky is shown here. Hina’s expressions are to die for as she sings along the song. Her hair and makeup are done on the sets and she looks so pretty in denim jacket. We can’t take our eyes off her after watching her Lover video.