Here’s your horoscope prediction for 2020. Check what the stars have in store for you this year.

Capricorn Horoscope 2020: Belonging to the element of Earth, just like Taurus and Virgo, Capricorn is a sign that represents time and responsibility. Along with Taurus and Virgo, it forms the trio of practicality and grounding.

For those born with this zodiac sign, the year 2019 was one full of adventure but also incredible hardship. You were given many responsibilities and tasks, meaning that the life that you lived may have given you just half of the potential excitement that it could otherwise have had.

The new year, however, will give you an opportunity to give priority to your personal life. You will need to focus on your health, family, children and friends as they need more attention from you. As per the astrological findings of your Capricorn Horoscope 2020, you will need to pay heed to concerns of those close to you, and as such, your spending may increase in the time to come, over household, family, health, as well as a host of other similar factors.

In addition to this, you should also take care of your health and mental well being as some of the problems that you encounter may turn out to be a lot more difficult or complex than what you expect them to be. If problems increase, you are advised to sit down with your spouse/partner to find a way to resolve the problem. Also, with so much coming your way, you need to travel, indulge once in a while and take time off when you need it.

Above all, be patient while dealing with an issue. You’ll need it.

Lucky Colours: Brown and Black