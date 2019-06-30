Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra is making internet sizzle with her hot and sexy bikini looks. On the day of ICC World Cup India vs England match, she decided to cheer for team India and how! Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her scorching hot avatar in a sexy blue bikini as she bleeds blue for today’s match. With blue cricket net at the background and ball in her hand, she strikes a sultry pose. Flaunting her washboard abs, she looks hot in her bold avatar.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “CHAK DE INDIA!!! #teamindia is the #best #ibleedblue (sic)”

Check out the picture here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture in a grey bikini teamed up with black high heels and subtle makeup. In the photo, she can be seen sitting on a sofa and striking a sultry pose, like always. “Be Savage, Not Average (sic)”, she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram Be Savage 🔥🔥🔥 Not Average.. A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Jun 29, 2019 at 10:57pm PDT



With 2.5 million followers, she keeps her fans engaged on her social media with her bold pictures.

On the work front, she is currently shooting for her debut short film Maya, where she will be seen in the bold and sizzling avatars. Sherlyn is the writer, director, producer of the short horror film and has even ventured in short films. Sherlyn featured in films such as Red Swastik, Dil Bole Hadippa, Kamasutra 3D among others. She even participated in reality show Bigg Boss 3 and also hosted MTV Splitsvilla 6.