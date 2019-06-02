The nineties kids have a lot of memories to recall which they will not be getting to watch or play anymore. Unlike, kids of today who have everything available on OTT platforms or PlayStations, nineties kids used to relish the timings when their favourite cartoons or shows used to be telecasted on the television. With these cartoons and shows, they used to watch the much-needed commercials that till now they hum and it does bring a smile on their faces. Now, painting is going viral on social media which will take you back to the nostalgic trip.

The painting is the accumulation of 40 most famous advertisements and the challenge is how many can you spot. A Twitter user named Vaibhav Vishal shared the picture of the painting and captioned it, “This painting has 40 best Indian ads hidden, including all the classics. Lovely little trip for the nostalgia lovers. Have fun. And reward yourself with some jalebis when done. Kyonki Surf ki kharidari mein hi samajhdaari hai.”

This painting has 40 best Indian ads hidden, including all the classics. Lovely little trip for the nostalgia lovers. Have fun. And reward yourself with some jalebis when done. Kyonki Surf ki kharidari mein hi samajhdaari hai. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XCQkUHdbxo — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) May 31, 2019

The painting has garnered attention many Twitterati and they are delighted to have a trip down the memory lane.

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

Haha. And then some. It’s quite a ride. 🙂 — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) May 31, 2019

Dhara (jalebi boy)

Surf Excel (Lalita ji)

Liril (girl)

Maruti (petrol khatam hi nai hunda)

Amul (girl)

Nirma (girl)

Fevicol (hen)

Taj mahal tea (Zakir Hussain)

Cadbury (dancing cricket girl)

Coca cola (thanda matlab)

Bajaj scooters (hamara Bajaj)

Fevi kwik (fish on stick) — Sumit Bedi (@IAYF) May 31, 2019

Vicks ki goli lo pic.twitter.com/eWJyVfOwS3 — Hindustani (@highmettle) May 31, 2019

Was a Nike cricket commercial.https://t.co/njvhqn8jTb — Vella Mallu (@unrealvimaltk) May 31, 2019

Love it ABSOLUTELY. Hats off 2 those who created it. A huge favor 2 us ad lovers, oh wht a trip down d memory lane ❤️

Surf Lalita ji, Liril,Cadbury,Wah Taj, Airtel, Dhaara Jalebi, Gabbar ki Asli Pasand Britannia Glucose D, Onida, Nirma, Yaara da tashan Coca Cola, google, fevikwik — MallikaG (@gaurmallika) June 2, 2019

Down the memory lane… too good ! — sanju (@sanjukta1234) June 1, 2019

However, if you are not able to find all the 40 hidden advertisements in the painting, then scroll down for the answers and we bet you will be amazed to know the advertisements that are being featured in the painting.

Another Twitter user named Karthik has shared a tweet and has spotted all the 40 hidden advertisements.

40 memorable Indian ads. Can you find them all?

Answer: https://t.co/mlYztMaPvF Includes a note to the organizers of #ZeeMELT (@readytomelt) where this was displayed offline. Credit for the art: Sandeep Sawant, Hitesh Shah, Arun Udmale, Subodh and Pavan, from BBDO India pic.twitter.com/btFLPccN1E — Karthik (@beastoftraal) June 1, 2019

The 40 hidden advertisements that are there in the painting are:

1 – Happy Dent



2 – Asian Paints



3 – Vodafone Zoo Zoo

4 – Maruti Suzuki



5 – Vicks



6 – Bournvita



7 – Surf (Lalita Ji)



8 – ECE Bulbs



9 – Fevicol



10 – Colgate



11 – Dhara



12 – Humara Bajaj



13 – Cadbury Dairy Milk



14 – Palmolive ( Kapil Dev)



15 – Gillette



16 – Whisper



17 – Coca Cola



18 – Liril



19 – VIP Frenchie



20 – MRF Zigma



21 – Hutch



22 – Fevikwik



23 – Lifebuoy



24 – Nike



25 – Brooke Bon Taj Mahal Tea



26 – Nirma



27 – Lijjat Papad



28 – Onida TV



29 – Surf Excel



30 – Idea Cellular



31 – Airtel Internet



32 – Britannia Glucon D



33 – Pepsi



34 – Cadbury 5 star



35 – Pepsi (Dhoni)



36 – Google



37 – Ariel



38 – Balbir Pasha Ko AIDS Hoga Kya?



39 – Amul



40 – Madhya Pradesh Tourism



How many did you spot?