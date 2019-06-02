The nineties kids have a lot of memories to recall which they will not be getting to watch or play anymore. Unlike, kids of today who have everything available on OTT platforms or PlayStations, nineties kids used to relish the timings when their favourite cartoons or shows used to be telecasted on the television. With these cartoons and shows, they used to watch the much-needed commercials that till now they hum and it does bring a smile on their faces. Now, painting is going viral on social media which will take you back to the nostalgic trip.
The painting is the accumulation of 40 most famous advertisements and the challenge is how many can you spot. A Twitter user named Vaibhav Vishal shared the picture of the painting and captioned it, “This painting has 40 best Indian ads hidden, including all the classics. Lovely little trip for the nostalgia lovers. Have fun. And reward yourself with some jalebis when done. Kyonki Surf ki kharidari mein hi samajhdaari hai.”
The painting has garnered attention many Twitterati and they are delighted to have a trip down the memory lane.
However, if you are not able to find all the 40 hidden advertisements in the painting, then scroll down for the answers and we bet you will be amazed to know the advertisements that are being featured in the painting.
Another Twitter user named Karthik has shared a tweet and has spotted all the 40 hidden advertisements.
Photo Credit: http://beastoftraal.com
The 40 hidden advertisements that are there in the painting are:
1 – Happy Dent
2 – Asian Paints
3 – Vodafone Zoo Zoo
4 – Maruti Suzuki
5 – Vicks
6 – Bournvita
7 – Surf (Lalita Ji)
8 – ECE Bulbs
9 – Fevicol
10 – Colgate
11 – Dhara
12 – Humara Bajaj
13 – Cadbury Dairy Milk
14 – Palmolive ( Kapil Dev)
15 – Gillette
16 – Whisper
17 – Coca Cola
18 – Liril
19 – VIP Frenchie
20 – MRF Zigma
21 – Hutch
22 – Fevikwik
23 – Lifebuoy
24 – Nike
25 – Brooke Bon Taj Mahal Tea
26 – Nirma
27 – Lijjat Papad
28 – Onida TV
29 – Surf Excel
30 – Idea Cellular
31 – Airtel Internet
32 – Britannia Glucon D
33 – Pepsi
34 – Cadbury 5 star
35 – Pepsi (Dhoni)
36 – Google
37 – Ariel
38 – Balbir Pasha Ko AIDS Hoga Kya?
39 – Amul
40 – Madhya Pradesh Tourism
How many did you spot?