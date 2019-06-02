The nineties kids have a lot of memories to recall which they will not be getting to watch or play anymore. Unlike, kids of today who have everything available on OTT platforms or PlayStations, nineties kids used to relish the timings when their favourite cartoons or shows used to be telecasted on the television. With these cartoons and shows, they used to watch the much-needed commercials that till now they hum and it does bring a smile on their faces. Now, painting is going viral on social media which will take you back to the nostalgic trip.

The painting is the accumulation of 40 most famous advertisements and the challenge is how many can you spot. A Twitter user named Vaibhav Vishal shared the picture of the painting and captioned it, “This painting has 40 best Indian ads hidden, including all the classics. Lovely little trip for the nostalgia lovers. Have fun. And reward yourself with some jalebis when done. Kyonki Surf ki kharidari mein hi samajhdaari hai.”

The painting has garnered attention many Twitterati and they are delighted to have a trip down the memory lane.

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

However, if you are not able to find all the 40 hidden advertisements in the painting, then scroll down for the answers and we bet you will be amazed to know the advertisements that are being featured in the painting.

Another Twitter user named Karthik has shared a tweet and has spotted all the 40 hidden advertisements.

Photo Credit: http://beastoftraal.com

The 40 hidden advertisements that are there in the painting are:

1 – Happy Dent

2 – Asian Paints


3 – Vodafone Zoo Zoo

4 – Maruti Suzuki

5 – Vicks

6 – Bournvita

7 – Surf (Lalita Ji)

8 – ECE Bulbs

9 – Fevicol

10 – Colgate

11 – Dhara

12 – Humara Bajaj

13 – Cadbury Dairy Milk

14 – Palmolive ( Kapil Dev)

15 – Gillette

16 – Whisper

17 – Coca Cola

18 – Liril

19 – VIP Frenchie

20 – MRF Zigma

21 – Hutch

22 – Fevikwik

23 – Lifebuoy

24 – Nike

25 – Brooke Bon Taj Mahal Tea

26 – Nirma

27 – Lijjat Papad

28 – Onida TV

29 – Surf Excel

30 – Idea Cellular

31 – Airtel Internet

32 – Britannia Glucon D

33 – Pepsi

34 – Cadbury 5 star

35 – Pepsi (Dhoni)

36 – Google

37 – Ariel

38 – Balbir Pasha Ko AIDS Hoga Kya?

39 – Amul

40 – Madhya Pradesh Tourism

How many did you spot?