Actor Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the 11th season of his popular reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati, a quiz-based game show that is known to change the fortunes of the contestants. The actor has already shot for a few episodes and is very excited to be back on the sets to interact with common men. In his latest interview with the media, the show’s director Arun Sheshkumar spilled the beans on how Mr Bachchan remains on the sets of KBC and just how much he loves hanging out there.

In his interaction with Mid-day, the director revealed that Big B loves the kind of ‘buggy camera’ they use on the sets, which is actually the first time that such a camera is being used on a reality show. He was quoted saying, “The latest addition to the KBC set is a buggy camera. It has become Bachchan’s favourite toy as it follows him around. This is the first time that such a camera is being used on a reality show. It has been used in IPL matches earlier.”

Sheshkumar, who has also helmed Salman Khan‘s Dus Ka Dum and Aamir Khan‘s Satyamev Jayate in the past, talked to Hindustan Times and said that Bachchan turns even younger every year on the sets of KBC. He said that the actor’s energy is so palpable on the sets that there’s no one he doesn’t wave or interact with. “Every year, Mr Bachchan becomes younger. He becomes like a kid on set. He tells us, ‘Chalo, aaj kya naya karna hai?’ He enjoys the process as the kid in him is very much alive. For us, it becomes more challenging to bring in the novelty. He treats himself as part of the show, and not as a superstar. There is no one on the set who can say that Mr Bachchan did not wave out to him,” he explained.

The director went on to say that the megastar of the Indian film industry is so excited on the sets that he shoots for at least two episodes in a day by completing one episode in the duration of three hours.

Well, what can you say to a man who’s the undisputed king of his land since forever!