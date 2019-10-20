A Chandigarh cop’s rendition of Daler Mehndi’s 1995 hot track ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ has gone viral on social media and Daler himself took notice of the video and shared it on social media. In the video, the cop can be seen controlling traffic as he sings ‘No Parking Song’ in a tune inspired by ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’. The lyrics have been changed as he asks drivers and riders not to park in a no-parking zone in a unique way.

Sharing the video, Daler wrote, “I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules. Happiness Means Daler Mehndi Celebration Means Daler Mehndi Thank you for your love and Support #DalerMehndi #BoloTaRaRaRa #ChandigarhTrafficPolice #ChandigarhPolice. (sic)”

Netizens love the rendition and have flooded the post with appreciation comments. One user wrote, “This is just brilliant @dalersmehndi @taranmehndi The power of Music!!!” Another user commented, “ats off to you sir @dalersmehndi tussi great ho pajji har kise ke Dil Mai chaye rahete ho.”

One more user wrote, “This is so interesting.”

Daler Mehendi revolutionized the scenario of the entire music industry in India. His ever-famous tracks are Tunak Tunak Tun and Na Na Na Re. From the latest collection, he has given his voice in Jiyo Re Baahubali and Dangal’s Title Track.