Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2019 Affects on Sun Signs: A partial lunar eclipse will take place on July 16, 2019, and according to NASA, it will be visible in South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. Lunar Eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, happens when the Earth is between the sun and the moon in such a way that it blocks the light of the sun from falling on the moon. During Lunar Eclipse, things in our life may change, fall apart or split up. However, you can see the process of changing by reading your horoscope.

Lunar Eclipse may affect all our relationships with family, friends and colleagues on a large scale.

Read Today (July 16)’s Horoscope here:

Aries Today’s Horoscope (21 March – 20 April)

Today, on July 16, you will learn something new by getting in touch with your partners, colleagues and friends. There is no harm in asking for help from others as it won’t make you a smaller person. If you’re stuck in a situation which you can’t handle by yourself, it is okay to ask for assistance. You can’t handle everything by yourself, remember that. New learnings will definitely help you in future.

Taurus Today’s Horoscope (21 April – 21 May)

Positivity is all around you today. Powerful personalities will be there nearby to help you. Take inspiration from them and learn. People around you are going to end up inspiring you in ways you never would have thought. Take this positively and pick up tips and tricks from them to improve your own line of things.

Gemini Today’s Horoscope (22 May – 21 June)

It will be difficult for you to take decisions today. Be clear in your mind before taking any step. You’ll be able to make hard decisions without finding it hard. You’re not going to be conflicted at all. You’ll have the best thing in front and you can only get when you earn it. Have fun having a free of conflict mind and take advantage of this to make all important decisions today.

Cancer Today’s Horoscope (22 June – 22 July)

You might be put on a task that’s not really your responsibility. You might think that this is not fair to you, but in reality this is just a way of testing you to see what other matters you can take in your hand. Do these tasks with your best foot forward to show others that you hold more skills than they think you do. People undermine you, but today you’ve been given an opportunity to prove them wrong.

Leo Today’s Horoscope (23 July – 22 August)

You’re going to receive good news today, and it’s time for a celebration. You don’t need to hide your excitement. In fact, it’s time to show people that you’re doing well for yourself. Stop hiding your success, and show people that you’re in the run for the top spot, and you’re almost there. It’s good to celebrate and enjoy your wins.

Virgo Today’s Horoscope (23 August – 23 September)

Things come from all sorts of places. If you’re looking for something and are not able to find it, then look for it in a place you won’t think to look. Sometimes you might things in very unexpected places. So don’t forget to look in places which seem a little weird. Remember that not everything is going to lay itself in front of you. Sometimes you need to put in a little more effort.

Libra Today’s Horoscope (24 September – 23 October)

If you wake up feeling extra motivated, go with it. Do whatever you feel like and finish up all your tasks. Your motivation is going to help you be very productive today. Take advantage of this and do the things you’ve been putting off for a while now. Don’t rest today before getting all your work done. It’s better to finish everything off and the rest.

Scorpio Today’s Horoscope (24 October – 22 November)

Explore things you’re not really into. Look into different cultures, watch foreign movies, listen to foreign music and more. This will help you understand perspectives around the world. You’re too wrapped up in your own mind and you need to step out of that. You might be misunderstood, but that is only because you’re not able to understand others. Exploring different things will help you understand others and vice versa.

Sagittarius Today’s Horoscope (23 November – 21 December)

Your sarcasm and humour might end up backfiring at you today, so be careful about what you say. Keep a zip on your comments and taunts, even if they’re in good spirits. Not everyone understands your sarcasm and jokes, and sometimes you need to understand that what you say can offend others. So make sure you think twice before you speak today.

Capricorn Today’s Horoscope (22 December – 20 January)

You’re full of energy today that the people around you are shocked. And the best thing is, this energy is infectious. Everyone around you is going to pick up on your good vibes and good energy today. This is going to help you and them be productive during the day. Make sure you portray this energy at work so you can get your things done fast.

Aquarius Today’s Horoscope (21 January – 19 February)

Time to hop onto the discipline train. Quit the drama Aquarius. Instead of always poking your nose here and there, focus on yourself, your work, and your discipline. Remember that other people do not appreciate your advice and it’s best to discipline yourself to understand that. Create a routine for yourself that keeps you busy.

Pisces Today’s Horoscope (20 February – 20 March)

You might think that everything is moving a little too slowly, but that’s because you’re way ahead of your time. Your excellent planning skills have helped you stay on top of things. Now that you’re done with most of your tasks for the week, try to sit back and relax. Enjoy an ice-cream in the heat and let go of your worries. You have nothing to worry about for a while now.