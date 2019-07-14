Lunar Eclipse And Guru Purnima 2019: 2019 is really special as Lunar Eclipse also known as Chandra Grahan and Guru Purnima will take place on the same day July 16 after 149 years. The Moon should be about half-covered by the Earth’s umbral shadow at maximum eclipse. This is the last lunar eclipse of this year and the next lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021. India would have a special impact as it comes with Guru Purnima. Last time when Guru Purnima and Lunar Eclipse were together, on July 12, 1870, the moon was eclipsed, which had a profound effect on the quantities. According to the astrologers, during the eclipse, the moon was in Sagittarius with Saturn, Rahu and Ketu. This is going to happen this time too. According to the reports, this year’s lunar eclipse will have different effects on different amounts.

Guru Purnima 2019:

The partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon but they do not form a straight line. When this occurs, a small part of the Moon’s surface is covered by the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow that is called Umbra. As the moon moves deeper and deeper into the Earth’s shadow, the moon changes colour before your very eyes, turning from grey to an orange or deep shade of red.

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2019:

The Penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 12:13 am on July 17and the Partial Eclipse will occur at 1:31 am. The maximum eclipse will take place at 3 am. The partial lunar eclipse will end at 4:29 am. The Penumbral eclipse will end at 5:47 am.

The Auspicious time of Guru Purnima will start at 1:30 am and will be concluded at 4:00 pm on July 16.